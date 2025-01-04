Media Advisory: Governor Hochul Delivers 2025 State Of The State Address

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WHEN: Tuesday, January 14, 2024

TIME: 1:00 PM

WHERE: Hart Theater at The Egg

Empire State Plaza

Albany, NY 12220

Governor Kathy Hochul will deliver her 2025 State of the State Address.



All members of the media wishing to attend are required to have proper credentials. Event access can be requested via email at [email protected] . Please include the names of your media outlet, reporter, videographer and/or photographer, and a phone number.

Media must RSVP by 12:00 PM on Friday, January 10.

Press credentials will be distributed in Meeting Room 1 of the Empire State Plaza Convention Center, beginning at 8:30 AM on January 14.

All media equipment will be screened prior to entry to the Hart Theater. TV cameras must be set up in the designated press area of Hart Theater at the Egg before 9:30 AM on January 14. After media equipment is set up, media will be required to temporarily exit the hall.

Media may reenter the Hart Theater between 11:00 AM and 12:30 PM. Once inside, media will need to remain there until the conclusion of the program. Reentry will not be permitted. There will be a mult box for video and audio recording. The throw will be approximately 40 '.

Note: There will be Wi-Fi in the Hart Theater, but bandwidth for transmitting purposes will be limited. Members of the media should bring their own air card.

Live Trucks and Satellite Trucks:

Television stations wishing to bring live trucks will need to provide additional information. Trucks will be directed to designated parking areas near the Egg. Entrance to the concourse and convention hall can be accessed via the Plaza level staircase adjacent to the ice-skating rink.

Note: Only satellite trucks and live trucks are permitted on the Plaza. Station vehicles are not allowed on the Plaza and must find alternative parking. Satellite trucks and live trucks must be occupied at all times in case of emergency. Trucks cannot be left unattended without prior authorization from OGS.

Stations planning on sending live trucks should contact [email protected] by 10:00 AM on Monday, January 13 with the information below:



Station Name

Arrival Time

Departure Time

Truck License Plate Number

Name of Truck Driver

Driver's License Number for Truck Driver Mobile Phone for Driver

