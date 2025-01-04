West Azerbaijan Community Condemns Racist Speech By Former Armenian President
Recently, a video of a speech by former Armenian President Levon
Ter-Petrosyan, delivered at the“Yerkrapa” volunteer union meeting
on July 23-24, 1993, has been circulated. His words reveal deeply
rooted racism, hatred towards Azerbaijanis, and a policy of
aggression within Armenia's Political circles, according to the
West Azerbaijan Community, Azernews reports.
The community, in its statement, included an excerpt
from Ter-Petrosyan's speech:
“Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh solved a problem that the Armenian
people have not been able to solve for 600 years. Armenia and
Nagorno-Karabakh were completely cleansed of foreign nations. I
repeat, this was a 600-year-old problem. The Armenian people will
feel its importance for at least 600 years from now. Imagine that
if today there were 180 thousand representatives of foreign nations
in Armenia, as there were in 1988, we would not have a state today.
We would not be able to protect Zangezur, our northeastern regions,
the banks of Sevan. Even several autonomies would have been created
here. Do not forget that Azerbaijanis were in the majority in three
regions - Vardenis, Masis and Amasya. Their number in Zangezur was
extremely high. Now this problem has been solved.”
The statement goes on to argue that Armenia's approach of“if
there is no population, there is no problem” reflects a policy of
ethnic cleansing aimed at eradicating the Azerbaijani population.
The community asserts that this policy has persisted through
various Armenian leaderships-from Ter-Petrosyan to later commanders
Robert Kocharyan and Serzh Sargsyan, and now under the“democratic”
government of Nikol Pashinyan. The goal of the 1987 conflict, the
statement emphasizes, was to create a mono-ethnic Armenia through
ethnic cleansing, resulting in the creation of a“greater Armenia”
at the expense of Azerbaijani territories.
The statement also condemns the Armenian society and diaspora
for continuing to support or ignore the racist speech even after
more than 30 years.
“The fact that even after more than 30 years since the events,
the Armenian society and the Armenian diaspora continue to support
or try to cover up the above-mentioned speech of Levon
Ter-Petrosyan deeply disappoints us Western Azerbaijanis. However,
Armenia will not succeed in losing track of these systematic bloody
crimes and denying them. We invite the international community to
condemn this racist policy of Armenia, to call on it to start a
dialogue with the Western Azerbaijani Community. The Western
Azerbaijani Community will continue its efforts to hold Armenia
accountable within the framework of international law and to ensure
the peaceful, safe and dignified return of Western Azerbaijanis to
their ancestral homeland,” the statement concludes.
