Muscat Stock Exchange Gains OMR 3.8 Billion In Market Value By End Of 2024

Muscat: The Muscat (MSX) recorded a significant increase in value of approximately OMR 3.8 billion last year, driven by rising share prices of several listed companies, capital increases by some firms, and the listing of new companies in the closed market.

By the end of 2024, the total market value of securities listed on MSX had climbed to OMR 27.595 billion. Of this, publicly listed companies contributed OMR 12.332 billion, reflecting a gain of OMR 3.365 billion.

The closed market also saw its market value rise, reaching OMR 10.953 billion by year-end, an increase of OMR 550 million. However, bonds and sukuk market declined by OMR 122.3 million, closing at around OMR 4.309 billion.

New company listings contributed to a rise in trading value, which reached OMR 1.257 billion in 2024 a growth of 11 percent compared to OMR 1.132 billion in 2023. The number of executed transactions also grew significantly, increasing by 39 percent, from 184,000 to over 257,000 trades.

MSX main index ended the year with 62-point gain, closing at 4,576 points. The financial sector index rose by 333 points, closing at 7,725 points, while services sector index posted the highest percentage gain among all indices, up 11.3 percent (177 points) to close at 1,743 points. In contrast, Industrial sector index fell by 204 points to 5,270 points, and Sharia-compliant index dropped by 21 points to close at 425 points.

Throughout the year, stock prices of 61 securities increased, while 59 experienced declines, and 19 remained stable. Energy companies led the gainers, recovering from challenges faced in 2022 and 2023. On the other hand, industrial companies recorded the most significant losses.