China's educated youth forces into low-wage jobs as economy falters

(MENAFN) These days, a delivery driver may have studied philosophy, a high school handyman may have a master's degree in physics, a cleaner may have a degree in environmental planning, and a PhD graduate from the esteemed Tsinghua University may seek to be an auxiliary police officer in China.



In a faltering economy, these are actual cases, and more like them are easily found.



"My dream job was to work in investment banking," Sun Zhan says as he prepares to begin his shift as a waitress at a hot pot restaurant in Nanjing, in southern China.





The 25-year-old recently earned a master's degree in finance. He was hoped to "make a lot of money" in a high-paying profession, but says, "I looked for such a job, with no good results".





Every year, China produces millions of university graduates, yet in some disciplines, there are just not enough employment.



Many recent graduates who struggled to find employment in their field of study are now working at occupations far below their qualifications, which has caused them to receive criticism from friends and family.



