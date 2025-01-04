Kuwait Interior Ministry Sets Penalties For Expatriates' Residency Irregularities

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 4 (KUNA) -- The of Interior announced on Saturday that the decree-into-law 114/2024 regarding expatriates' residency would be effective as of Sunday.

The MoI said in a statement that "a consensual settlement" is stipulated in several cases, noting that failure to report about a new birth during four months since the birth is a violation of provision 6, thus the concerned parent must pay KD two for each delay day in the first month, KD four in the subsequent period, with the ceiling set at KD 2,000.

Item 9 stipulates that a foreigner cannot obtain a residency permit in these cases; entering the country with work visa, for family reunion, for studies, for a temporary government contract or for treatment. The settlement payment for such cases is set at KD two for each delay day in the first month and KD four for each delay day in the following period with the maximum fine set at KD 1,200.

Article 9 covers the fines for irregular cases concerning the domestic workers. The penalty is KD two for each delay day and the maximum one is set at KD 600.

Item 11 tackles the cases of exceeding the visa validity. The settlement payment is set at KD 10 for each day after the visa expiry. (end)

ajr











MENAFN04012025000071011013ID1109054534