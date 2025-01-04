Kuwait Meteorology Forecasts Very Cold Nights, Scattered Rain

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Omar Al-Lougani

KUWAIT, Jan 4 (KUNA) -- The Meteorological Department of Kuwait announced Saturday, that the country is experiencing the impact of a high-pressure system accompanied by a cold air mass coming from Eastern Europe.

This weather condition is causing cool daytime temperatures and very cold nights with a possibility of frost formation in agricultural and desert areas.

The Acting Director of the Meteorological Department, Dhirar Al-Ali, told Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) that northwesterly to variable light-to-moderate winds, occasionally becoming gusty, are contributing to an enhanced sense of chill, particularly during nighttime.

Al-Ali indicated that Saturday's daytime weather will be cool, with northwesterly to variable winds ranging between 8 and 32 kilometers per hour, and partly cloudy skies. He added that the expected high temperatures range between 16 and 18 degrees Celsius, while sea conditions will be light to moderate, with waves reaching heights of 1 to 3 feet.

He noted that Saturday nightآ's weather will be very cold, with frost likely to form in agricultural and desert areas. Winds will remain northwesterly to variable, at speeds between 6 and 28 kilometers per hour. The expected low temperatures will range between 1 and 3 degrees Celsius, with the sea remaining light to moderate, with wave heights between 1 and 3 feet.

Al-Ali stated that Sunday, January 5, will see cool weather during the day, with increasing cloud cover and variable-to-northwesterly winds at speeds between 8 and 30 kilometers per hour. The expected high temperatures will range between 17 and 19 degrees Celsius, while the sea conditions will remain light to moderate, with waves between 1 and 3 feet.

He added that Sunday nightآ's weather will be very cold, partly cloudy to cloudy, with a chance of light scattered rain later in the night. Winds will shift to variable-to-southeasterly at speeds ranging between 8 and 28 kilometers per hour.

The expected low temperatures will range between 6 and 8 degrees Celsius, with the sea remaining light to moderate, with wave heights between 1 and 3 feet.

Regarding Monday, January 6, Al-Ali said that the daytime weather will be cool and partly cloudy to cloudy, with a chance of scattered rain. Winds will be southeasterly to variable, at speeds between 10 and 35 kilometers per hour.

The expected high temperatures will range between 17 and 19 degrees Celsius, with sea conditions light to moderate, with wave heights between 1 and 4 feet.

Monday nightآ's weather is expected to be cold with scattered rain that may turn thunderous at times. Winds will be southeasterly to variable, at speeds between 10 and 40 kilometers per hour. The expected low temperatures will range between 11 and 13 degrees Celsius, while the sea will be light to moderate with occasional rough patches, with wave heights between 2 and 6 feet.

Al-Ali urged citizens and residents to follow the latest weather updates and reports through the official website of the Meteorological Department () or via the departmentآ's application and social media accounts (KuwaitMet) to stay informed and take necessary precautions.

