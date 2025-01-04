Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha Advocates Collaboration Between GJEPC And Maharashtra Govt. For Skill Development And Growth

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 4th January 2025: Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Hon\'ble of Skill Development, Employment, Entrepreneurship & Innovation, Govt. of Maharashtra, inaugurated the 17th edition India International Jewellery Show (IIJS) Signature organised by India\'s apex trade body, Gem & Jewellery Export Council (GJEPC).



The inauguration ceremony was also graced by the presence of several esteemed dignitaries, including Guest of Honour Shri Saurabh Gadgil, Managing Director and CEO, PNG Jewellers Ltd.; Shri Umesh Pandey, Thai Trade Representative; Shri Vipul Shah, Chairman, GJEPC; Shri Kirit Bhansali, Vice Chairman, GJEPC; Shri Nirav Bhansali, Convener, National Exhibitions, GJEPC; and Shri Sabyasachi Ray, Executive Director, GJEPC.



Organized by the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), IIJS Signature 2025 has grown exponentially, featuring over 1,500 exhibitors across 3,000 stalls, covering 1.25 lakh square meters of exhibition space across two venues-JWCC and Bombay Exhibition Centre (BEC). The show is set to welcome 25,000+ trade visitors, including retailers from 800+ Indian cities and over 1,000 international visitors from 60+ countries.



Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha, said, \"Maharashtra offers the best business and professional atmosphere. Under the visionary leadership of Hon\'ble Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis Ji, our government is committed to supporting industries like yours. Together, we can realize the dreams of Viksit and Atmanirbhar Bharat. GJEPC and the Maharashtra Govt. must collaborate on skill development and certifications to strengthen the future workforce and elevate the diamond and jewellery sector to greater heights,\"



Shri Umesh Pandey, Thai Trade Representative, lauded India\'s position in the global jewellery market: \"Thailand and India share deep roots in the gemstone and jewellery industry. I\'m honoured to represent my nation, extending an open invitation for Indian businesses to invest and flourish in Thailand.\"



Shri Saurabh Gadgil, MD & CEO, PNG Jewellers, said, \"From being the epitome of networking to showcasing talent from across the globe, IIJS represents our journey towards becoming the world\'s largest jewellery show. With support from the government and a move towards greater organisation, we\'re poised to hit $100 billion domestic market size by next year.\"



Shri Vipul Shah, Chairman, GJEPC, highlighted the Council\'s commitment to driving growth: \"By integrating skill development with cutting-edge technology, we are not only transforming the Indian gem and jewellery industry but also fostering innovation, sustainability, and trust. Our commitment to nurturing talent, advancing infrastructure, and promoting transparency ensures that India remains a global leader in this dynamic sector.\"



Taking about GJEPC\'s international initiatives, Vipul Shah said, \"GJEPC will be organizing its inaugural exhibition in Saudi Arabia, set to take place in the vibrant city of Jeddah from 11th to 13th September 2025. This landmark event aims to serve as a gateway for strengthening bilateral trade between India and the GCC region, unlocking unparalleled opportunities for collaboration and growth.\"



Shri Vipul Shah, announced two landmark initiatives during the inauguration. Highlighting India\'s leadership as the largest manufacturer of diamonds, he revealed that GJEPC has invested ₹150 crores in the global generic promotion of diamonds till date. To strengthen this effort, GJEPC has partnered with De Beers for promotion of diamonds through Retail Alliance in India, with a formal MoU to be signed at a special event on January 7th. Additionally, in a move to boost gem and jewellery exports via e-commerce, GJEPC will be signing an MoU with DHL Express, the global leader in international express services, to facilitate the efficient shipping of India-crafted jewellery worldwide.



Kirit Bhansali, Vice Chairman, GJEPC said, \"As the first show of the calendar year, IIJS Signature holds great importance for our industry. It sets the tone, reflects the market sentiment, and provides valuable insights into what we can expect in the months ahead.\"



Nirav Bhansali, Convener, National Exhibitions, GJEPC said, \"The IIJS journey is a testament to the collective vision, innovation, and excellence of the Indian gem and jewellery industry. As we proudly celebrate being the world\'s second-largest gem and jewellery show, IIJS is more than just an event-it\'s a platform for creativity, sustainability, and unity. With groundbreaking initiatives, a dual-venue format, and a commitment to redefining world-class standards, IIJS continues to elevate our industry on the global stage, paving the way for an even brighter future.\"



The IIJS edition deliver an unparalleled experience with its innovative features and thoughtful initiatives. The Brilliant Bharat Concept, featuring the Brahmi Script theme for Prime member can enjoy exclusive access to the IIJS Prime Plus Lounge, streamlined digital entry with facial recognition, and user-friendly online visitor registration, including the Value Visitor Pack for the last two days of the show. Complementary international visitor registration, detailed updates via the IIJS app, and high-quality accommodations nearby further enhance the event. With five exhibition halls at BEC and a full pavilion hall at JWCC, Innov8 Talks at both venues, and the IIJS Celebration Networking Eve on January 4th, the show is a perfect blend of business, innovation, and networking opportunities.



About The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC)



The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), set up by the Ministry of Commerce, Government of India (GoI) in 1966, is one of several Export Promotion Councils (EPCs) launched by the Indian Government, to boost the country\'s export thrust, when India\'s post-Independence economy began making forays in the international markets. Since 1998, the GJEPC has been granted autonomous status. The GJEPC is the apex body of the gems & jewellery industry and today represents 10300+ members in the sector. With headquarters in Mumbai, GJEPC has Regional Offices in New Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Surat and Jaipur, all of which are major centres for the industry. It thus has a wide reach and is able to have a closer interaction with members to serve them in a direct and more meaningful manner. Over the past decades, GJEPC has emerged as one of the most active EPCs and has continuously striven to both expand its reach and depth in its promotional activities as well as widen and increase services to its members.

User :- Hinal

Email :...