(MENAFN) Ukrainian Member of Parliament Anna Skorokhod has criticized the Ukrainian for lacking accountability, stating that commanding officers accused of misconduct are often promoted or reassigned rather than facing repercussions. In an interview with journalist Gennady Kiria, released on Friday, Skorokhod claimed that the military frequently suppresses issues instead of investigating them properly, and works to derail probes conducted by the Temporary Special Commission (TSK) set up by the parliament.

According to Skorokhod, military units usually conduct their own internal investigations when incidents occur, but this process often leads to no consequences for those involved. She argued that the military command operates as a close-knit circle, where senior officers protect each other, and only public attention forces any action to be taken. She further emphasized that even when solid evidence emerges of criminal activity, officers are either transferred to similar roles or promoted instead of being punished.

The MP also pointed out that the lack of mechanisms to hold military officers accountable for heavy losses—whether in personnel or equipment—has been a longstanding issue. Senior officers reportedly dismiss concerns, claiming that civilians cannot understand the "art of war." Skorokhod also noted the ongoing problem of corruption and abuse within the military, citing a recent scandal involving the 211th pontoon-bridge support brigade, where servicemen were subjected to extortion and violence, including sexual abuse and mock crucifixions.

This situation adds to the broader concerns about the state of Ukraine's military leadership, where many senior officers appear to face little to no consequences for their actions.



