Qatar-Based Innovators Invited To Apply For QSTP's Flagship Accelerator Program

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Science & Park (QSTP), part of Qatar Foundation, has officially opened applications for the 15th cycle of its flagship accelerator program, XLR8. Now in its tenth year, this rigorous 14-week program is designed to help innovative thinkers and aspiring entrepreneurs evaluate the commercial potential of their technology-driven ideas with the ultimate goal of helping them launch a startup.

Participants will receive boot-camp style training workshops, mentorship sessions and other resources needed to explore market demand, gain customer traction, and attract investor interest.

Mohammed Zebian, Program Manager for Acceleration at QSTP, said:“At QSTP, we are committed to empowering innovators and entrepreneurs by providing them with the resources and guidance needed to succeed in the tech industry. Through the XLR8 program, participants gain access to an exceptional network of mentors and coaches specializing in the commercialization of tech-based innovation.”



“They will receive hands-on support to develop their prototypes, refine business models, build customer traction, and craft effective go-to-market strategies. In addition, participants will benefit from the valuable opportunity to network with successful entrepreneurs, creating a solid foundation for their startup journey. We encourage innovators to apply for the upcoming cycle of XLR8 and take advantage of this transformative experience.”

The XLR8 program is open to teams of up to five members, all of whom must be residents of Qatar. Throughout the program, participants will focus on transforming their tech-based concepts into commercially viable, early prototypes through hands-on mentorship and intensive workshops, paving the way for entrepreneurial success. The program is not open to already established private companies.

Mentorship sessions will take place at QSTP's Innovation Center, where participants will also have access to co-working spaces to support their progress.

Additionally, QSTP announced special rewards for the top three winning teams of this cycle:



Incorporation of their startup at QSTP, providing them with a strategic platform to grow and scale their business. A paid intern (up to 20 hours per week) to assist with product development and accelerate the journey from prototype to market-ready solutions.

These rewards are designed to ensure the winning teams have the critical support they need to continue their entrepreneurial journey and succeed in bringing their innovative ideas to life.

40 startups have been launched via the QSTP XLR8 program since its inception, and over 200 teams with nearly 500 individuals have benefited from its high-quality mentorship.

Applications are open until 23 January, with the program itself launching on 5 February. The program will culminate in Demo Day - scheduled to take place at the end of May - where all participants will pitch their startup ideas to the public and to potential investors, followed by the announcement of winners.

