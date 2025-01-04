Brazilian Experts Begin Analysis Of Azal Plane's Black Boxes Following Aktau Tragedy

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Brazilian experts have started the critical task of decoding the cockpit voice recorder from the AZAL plane that crashed near Aktau, Kazakhstan, on December 25. The black boxes were delivered to Brazil on Wednesday (Thursday, Baku time), Azernews reports via Brazilian G1.

The analysis of the flight recorders began on January 2 (January 3, Baku time), with the Brazilian Air Force (Força Aérea Brasileira - FAB) actively involved in the data extraction process. The retrieved information will be handed over to Kazakhstan's Aviation Accident Investigation Department, the agency leading the investigation into this tragic incident, according to FAB officials.

The AZAL passenger plane, which was operating the Baku-Grozny flight, crashed near Aktau, claiming the lives of 38 individuals out of the 67 on board. The remaining 29 passengers miraculously survived.

In recognition of the extraordinary bravery of the crew, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev posthumously awarded the title of National Hero of Azerbaijan to Igor Ivanovich Kshnyakin, Alexander Georgievich Kalyaninov, and Hokuma Jalil gizi Aliyeva. Surviving crew members Zulfugar Sardar oglu Asadov and Aydan Vagif gizi Rahimli were honored with the "Rashadat" Order of the 1st degree for their courageous actions.

Preliminary investigations have indicated that the crash may have been caused by external physical and technical interference. The analysis of the flight recorders is expected to provide crucial insights into the cause of the accident.