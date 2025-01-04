Vegas Tesla Cybertruck Bomber's Shocking Confession To Ex-Girlfriend 'My Life Has Been A Personal Hell'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Special Forces soldier who died by in a Cybertruck explosion on New Years Day had told his former girlfriend about the post-traumatic stress disorder that he faced.

Green Matthew Livelsberger, 37, died by suicide after shooting himself and detonating explosives inside a rented Tesla Cybertruck outside the International Hotel in Las Vegas on Friday. The blast injured seven people.

Livelsberger was a five-time recipient of the Bronze Star, including one with a V device for valor under fire. He had an exemplary military record that spanned the globe and a new baby born last year. But he struggled with the mental and physical toll of his service, which required him to kill and caused him to witness the deaths of fellow soldiers, according to reports.

Livelsberger mostly bore that burden in private but recently sought treatment for depression from the Army , according to a US official who spoke with US news agency AP on condition of anonymity.

Livelsberger also found a confidant in the former nurse, who he began dating in 2018, the report said.

Alicia Arritt, 39, and Livelsberger met through a dating app while both were in Colorado Springs. Arritt had served at Landstul Regional Medical Center in Germany, the largest US military medical facility in Europe, where many of the worst combat injuries from Iraq and Afghanistan were initially treated before being flown to the US.

There she saw and treated traumatic brain injuries , or TBIs, which troops suffered from incoming fire and roadside bombs. Serious but hard to diagnose, such injuries can have lingering effects that might take years to surface.