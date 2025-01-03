Equity Element Group: Driving Change And Empowering Communities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Equity Element Group's founding members were inspiring leaders from various community organizations handpicked by the County Board of Supervisors.

Theodore B. Miller, Esq., Equity & Results

Carl M. Dameron, Dameron Communications

SAN BERNARDINO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / --“The San Bernardino County Equity Element Group is committed to creating a more equitable and inclusive San Bernardino County. By fostering collaboration, empowering communities, and driving systemic change, the group is shaping a brighter future for all,” said the Rev. George Lamb, chair of the Equity Element Group.The San Bernardino County Equity Element Group (SBC Equity Element Group) is a dynamic force for positive change in San Bernardino County. It is dedicated to addressing systemic inequities and creating a more just and equitable society for all residents, particularly people of color.The SBC Equity Element Group was created shortly after the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution declaring Racism A Public Health Crisis on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 . The resolution tasked the County Administrative Office with forming an equity group to represent the 11th element of the Countywide Vision.“The SBC Equity Element Group is committed to creating a more equitable and inclusive San Bernardino County. By fostering collaboration, empowering communities, and driving systemic change, the group is shaping a brighter future for all,” said SBC Equity Element Group chair Rev. George Lamb.“The SBC Equity Element Group is charged with determining where there may be racial disparities among our residents in the county, recommend campaigns and programs to address those issues, and identify initiatives that are already underway within County government or in the community that can be highlighted and supported,” explained San Bernardino County Administrative Assistant Executive Officer Diana Alexander.In 2020, the inaugural SBC Equity Element Group was comprised of Black community leaders.A Collaborative Approach to EquityThe Equity Element Group's founding members were inspiring leaders from various community organizations handpicked by the County Board of Supervisors. This group was dedicated to breaking down barriers and championing inclusivity. Among its members were:.Jordan Brown – Black Voice News.Keynasia Buffong – National Black Grads.Pastor Samuel Casey – Churches Organized for Prophetic Engagement (COPE).Willie Ellison – Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce.George Lamb – Faith Advisory Council for Community Transformation (F.A.C.C.T.).Tammy Martin-Ryles – Black Chamber of Commerce.Tremaine Mitchell – Youth Action Project.Phyllis K. Morris-Green – Reimagining Our Communities (ROC).Bishop Kelvin Simmons – Inland Empire Concerned African American Churches (IECAAC).The late Deborah Smith-Gilbert was a highly esteemed member of the IE National Council of Negro Women. (IENCNW). Her contributions to the Equity Element Group and the community will forever resonate in our memories and be treasured deeply..Terrance Stone – Young Visionaries Youth Leadership Academy.Bill Thomas – NAACP, High Desert Branch.Dina Walker – BLU Educational Foundation.Our departed colleague Reggie Webb was a valued member of the Cooperative Economic Empowerment Movement (CEEM) and the Westside Action Group (WAG). His contributions to Equity Element Group and the community will always be remembered and cherished..Keith Willis – 100 Black Men of the Inland Empire.Chache Wright – NAACP"In 2024, the SBC Equity Element Group transformed due to changes in its membership. We are proud to introduce the steering committee," said Rev. Lamb.“Additional members are being added and will be announced at the end of February.”Steering Committee Members Are:.George Lamb ( ) - Faith Advisory Council for Community Transformation (F.A.C.C.T.) Committee Chair.Bill Thomas - NAACP High Desert Branch.Dina Walker ( ) - BLU Educational Foundation.Pastor Samuel Casey ( ) - Churches Organized for Prophetic Engagement (COPE).Phyllis Morris-Green - Reimagining Our Communities.Terrance Stone - Young Visionaries (#CEOandFounder ).Tremaine Mitchell - Youth Action ( )Representing San Bernardino County as Collaborative Partners Are.Assistant Executive Officer Diana Alexander.Deputy Executive Officer Gilbert Ramos.Executive Administrative Assistant, Sandra Abarca.Executive Administrative Analyst, Erica BanksConsultants.Theodore B. Miller, Esq., a co-principal and co-founder, leads the engagement.Communications and Public Information.Carl M. Dameron, Creative Director Dameron Communications ( ). An Inland Empire-based full-service advertising and public relations firm.Key AccomplishmentsThe SBC Equity Element Group, in collaboration with the San Bernadino County Administrative office, has made significant strides in its mission to create a more equitable future for San Bernardino County:Partnering with Equity and Results:. Retained the firm of Equity and Results ( ), a multiracial, collectively led learning organization rooted in advancing racial equity and liberation through institutional change. The engagement is led by Theodore B. Miller, Esq .(team ), Co-Principal..Collaborating with the County Purchasing Department: working to increase contracting opportunities for minority-owned businesses in the county's procurement process..Advancing Equity and Inclusivity within County Departments: Collaborated with county departments to identify and correct any policies or practices that have created or could create barriers to achieving equity..Contributing to the Countywide Vision: Representatives from the SBC Equity Element Group joined the Countywide Vision leadership team to assist with developing initiatives that promote and help fulfill the countywide vision..Launching a New Interactive Website: The group is excited to announce the launch of its new website in the first quarter of 2025. The website will provide a platform for community engagement, job opportunities, and business development.A Brighter Future“The San Bernardino County Equity Element Group is committed to creating a more equitable and inclusive San Bernardino County. By fostering collaboration, empowering communities, and driving systemic change, the group is shaping a brighter future for all,” said Rev. Lamb.He continued,“The SBC Equity Element Group has developed a logo and slogan to emphasize that“Equity Elevates Everyone.” The Group's initial efforts focused on enhancing equity for the Black community, and as we move forward, our work will encompass all people of color; the results will benefit everyone."For example, although initially perceived as a remedy for racial discrimination against Blacks, the provisions of the 1964 Civil Rights Act prohibited discrimination based on sex and race in employment practices, public accommodations, and federally funded programs. Furthermore, it bolstered voting rights enforcement and facilitated the desegregation of educational institutions. These hard-won rights not only helped Blacks be more successful, but they significantly advanced all women, Latinos, Asians, and individuals of color.About The San Bernardino County Equity Element GroupThe SBC Equity Element Group's mission is to identify and address systemic inequities within San Bernardino County. It focuses on creating a more just and equitable society for all residents, particularly Black residents and people of color. The Group strives to dismantle barriers, promote inclusivity, and empower marginalized communities through data-driven strategies and community-centered solutions.“The San Bernardino County Equity Element Group is committed to creating a more equitable and inclusive San Bernardino County. By fostering collaboration, empowering communities, and driving systemic change, the group is shaping a brighter future for all,” said the Rev. George Lamb, chair of the Equity Element Group.For additional information about the SBC Equity Element Group, contact: ....

Carl M. Dameron

Dameron Communications

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.