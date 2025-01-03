(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



1.1 PC based camera

1.2 Smart camera

1.3 Wireless camera 1.4 Wearable camera



2.1 Line scan

2.2 Area scan 2.3 3D scan cameras



3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

Get a glance at the contribution of rest of the segments -

Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

PC-based machine vision systems offer flexible interfacing with direct-connect cameras or image acquisition boards, and are backed by configurable application software. These systems boast efficient processing power, enabling them to handle complex operations swiftly. The broader range of capabilities allows PC systems to compensate for unexpected variables in tasks. In August 2020, Omron Automation Americas introduced a new machine vision solutions package for PC-based systems. The FJ2 cameras boast advanced CMOS sensors, frame rates of up to 282 FPS, and resolutions from 0.4 MP to 5 MP in monochrome and color versions. This new product launch is expected to bolster market growth during the forecast period.

Analyst Review

Machine Vision (MV) cameras are advanced imaging devices designed to process and analyze visual information in real-time. They are essential components of machine vision systems used in various industries for position guidance, measurement, and pattern recognition. MV cameras come in different types, including smart cameras, wireless cameras, wearable cameras, parking cameras, CMS cameras, SVS cameras, barcode scanners, 3D imaging cameras, and line scan cameras. Each type caters to specific applications. Lens type is another crucial factor, with wide-angle lenses providing a broader field of view and normal lenses offering a more standard perspective. MV cameras are integrated into handheld systems, robotic systems, and production lines to enhance automation and improve product quality.

Market Overview

Machine Vision (MV) cameras, also known as machine vision cameras, are advanced imaging devices designed for automating industrial processes through position guidance, measurement, identification, and pattern recognition. They employ imagerecognition algorithms to analyze data from digital sensors and provide solutions for industries such as manufacturing, aerospace, transportation, and agriculture. MV cameras come in various forms, including smart cameras, PC-based cameras, wireless cameras, wearable cameras, and more. Advanced manufacturing industries, including smart factories and automated production lines, heavily utilize MV cameras for quality assurance, inspection, and automation. Applications range from microscopy and barcode scanning to 3D modeling and autonomous vehicle parking cameras. Strategic partnerships and the adoption of AI and machine learning technologies continue to drive innovation in the MV camera market. MV cameras are available in various types, including smart camera-based systems, advanced manufacturing solutions, and specialized applications like line scan cameras, 3D imaging cameras, and UAV-based inspections. Lens types, such as wideangle, normal, telephoto, and wide area lenses, cater to different use cases. With a compact footprint and high production capacity, MV cameras are essential tools for industrial operations and quality tests, enabling the identification of components and ensuring efficient, accurate, and consistent manufacturing processes.

To understand more about this market-

Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8

Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10

Vendor

Landscape

11

Vendor

Analysis

12

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio