Lebanese Army Troops Clash With Syrian Gunmen On The Borders
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
BEIRUT, Jan 3 (KUNA) -- Lebanese army troops on Friday engaged in firefights with Syrian gunmen who attempted to sneak into Lebanon via an "illegitimate" border passageway, the military said in a statement.
The statement said the Lebanese troops after blocking the route in Maaraboun, the gunmen brought in a bulldozer and tried to reopen it, prompting the regulars to open fire into the air as warning. In retaliation, the gunmen opened fire at the troops wounding a soldier
The army said the shooting recurred later today, and four of the troops were wounded with the gunmen's fire. (end)
ayb
MENAFN03012025000071011013ID1109053130
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.