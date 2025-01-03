Lebanese Army Troops Clash With Syrian Gunmen On The Borders

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Jan 3 (KUNA) -- Lebanese on Friday engaged in firefights with Syrian gunmen who attempted to sneak into Lebanon via an "illegitimate" border passageway, the military said in a statement.

The statement said the Lebanese troops after blocking the route in Maaraboun, the gunmen brought in a bulldozer and tried to reopen it, prompting the regulars to open fire into the air as warning. In retaliation, the gunmen opened fire at the troops wounding a soldier

The army said the shooting recurred later today, and four of the troops were wounded with the gunmen's fire. (end)

