Panasonic Tests Its Mobile Robot Vending Service In Tokyo Park
January 3, 2025 by David Edwards
Panasonic has been testing its“Pimto” mobile robot vending service, which uses remotely operated robots, for unmanned sales at a park in Tokyo.
The garden, located in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo, is under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of the Environment.
With the number of visitors to Shinjuku Gyoen increasing, Panasonic sought to enhance the visitor experience while maintaining service quality by increasing opportunities to purchase products that convey the charm of Shinjuku Gyoen.
At the same time, it wanted to contribute to universal design from a working perspective by conducting a field test of mobile unmanned sales that support welfare employment.
Panasonic says the tests are being carried out to help ascertain how the robot interacts with customers, which will help the company to improve the machine going forward.
