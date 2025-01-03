Stunning Artificial Grass Adds The Perfect Touch To Beverly Hills, CA, Home

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Green Plus Remodeling recently installed 1,420 square feet of Synthetic Grass Warehouse's

Nature's Best in a home in Beverly Hills, CA. Everlast Nature's Best artificial turf features a triple coloring of field green, lime green, and tan blade tones with tan and green thatch, and it has a pile height of 1.75 inches. With a 67-ounce face weight, it is ideal for moderate residential foot traffic. The innovative C-Spine blade shape offers reinforced stability while maintaining a natural look and soft feel. Nature's Best is also manufactured with UV inhibitors for long-lasting color that won't fade with extended exposure to the SoCal sunlight, and all synthetic grass products from SGW are non-toxic, lead-free, and will drain at a rate of more than 30 inches of rain per hour per square yard.

Green Plus Remodeling's client was seeking artificial grass for their front lawn because they wanted an affordable and water-wise landscaping solution that would remain perfectly green all year long. In designing the landscape, they were aiming for a clean and contemporary appearance, juxtaposing lush, green turf with sleek, light stone driveway pavers. They chose

SGW's Nature's Best for their turf installation because it met their aesthetic goals, providing a lush and evenly colored front lawn that still looked incredibly natural. Green Plus Remodeling was able to complete their lawn transformation in no time, giving them a beautiful, rich green front yard that enhanced the home's curb appeal while meeting California's drought restrictions.

Green Plus Remodeling has proudly served Southern California residents since 2016. Founded with a mission to combine quality craftsmanship and eco-friendly building practices, Green Plus Remodeling not only transforms homes but also helps the local environment. "At Green Plus Remodeling, our expertise comes from working on a variety of yards every day, allowing us to anticipate potential challenges before they even arise," says owner

Asaf Cohen. "Our team is trained to identify issues early in the process, whether it's uneven terrain, drainage concerns, or structural adjustments. By addressing these factors proactively, we ensure that every installation is not only visually stunning but also built to last. Our forward-thinking approach allows us to create outdoor spaces that remain functional, durable, and beautiful for years to come." With extensive expertise in artificial grass installation and hardscaping, Green Plus Remodeling offers premier landscaping solutions for residents of Los Angeles and beyond.

Green Plus Remodeling is Synthetic Grass Warehouse's "Install of the Month" winner for December 2024.

Green Plus Remodeling:

Green Plus Remodeling is an artificial grass installer with experience in synthetic turf installations, hardscaping, and 3D landscape design. In business since 2016, they pride themselves on outstanding customer service and are dedicated to delivering exceptional quality to promote more sustainable living. They proudly serve Los Angeles County, Ventura County, Santa Clarita, and Palmdale. You can learn more about Green Plus Remodeling by visiting their Instagram (@TurfExpert ), Facebook (@TurfExpertLA ), or website at greenplusremodeling .

About Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.:

Synthetic Grass Warehouse is the exclusive national distributor for TigerTurf and Everlast brands of artificial grass products. Founded in 2004, Synthetic Grass Warehouse specializes in turf products designed for landscaping, pets, putting greens, and playgrounds. SGW provides same-day shipping on all turf orders. Learn more at

