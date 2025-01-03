IQ Fiber Completes Acquisition of ThinkBig Networks

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IQ Fiber to serve Chesapeake Bay Region with its 100% fiber-optic network

Jacksonville, Fla., Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IQ Fiber , a Jacksonville, Florida based provider of 100% fiber-optic internet service, announces it has completed the of ThinkBig Networks, LLC, a Maryland-based 100% fiber-optic internet service provider.

ThinkBig Networks currently serves customers in Charles, Kent, Queen Anne's and Harford counties in Maryland with additional expansion underway. The acquisition marks a significant milestone in IQ Fiber's continued growth and is backed by additional equity funding from SDC Capital Partners.

"ThinkBig Networks has done an impressive job deploying its modern, 100% fiber-optic network in Maryland,” said Ted Schremp, CEO of IQ Fiber.“We look forward to bringing competition, choice and a streamlined customer experience to even more communities as we leverage the collective strengths of the IQ Fiber and ThinkBig teams.”

Dee Anna Sobczak, CEO and co-founder of ThinkBig Networks will become senior VP of the Chesapeake Region of IQ Fiber. ThinkBig will be rebranded as IQ Fiber in 2025 and will accelerate network expansion in Maryland and beyond.

“ThinkBig Networks is a natural fit to join IQ Fiber,” said Dee Anna Sobczak , CEO and co-founder of ThinkBig Networks . “We look forward to leveraging the strength and resources of the IQ Fiber brand to further accelerate our network deployment.”

IQ Fiber's 100% fiber-optic network, which is currently deployed across North Florida and is under construction in Savannah, Georgia , is capable of symmetrical speeds of up to 10 gigabits per second ensuring customers can meet the growing demands of modern internet usage.

Recently recognized by Ookla® as the provider of the Fastest Speeds and Top Internet Service in Jacksonville, IQ Fiber offers simple month-to-month plans with no contracts, fees, surcharges, or surprise price increases as well as a user-friendly app to manage the increasing number of devices in the home, ensuring a stress-free, reliable internet experience.

IQ Fiber is a rapidly expanding, Jacksonville, Florida based fiber-optic internet service provider. IQ Fiber delivers a seamless customer experience and provides the fastest and most reliable internet access, all while maintaining a 4.8-star rating on Google with over 1,600 reviews. Building on its success in North Florida, it continues to transform the broadband market with an expanded footprint now covering Jacksonville, Gainesville and Alachua County (Florida), Savannah (Georgia) and the Chesapeake Bay Region (Maryland). For more information visit .

