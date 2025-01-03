Islamic Jihad Says Gaza Ceasefire Deal With Israel Closer

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Jan 3 (NNN-WAFA) – Mohammad al-Hindi, deputy secretary-general of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, said yesterday that, the Palestinian factions are close to reaching a ceasefire deal with Israel.

“We are close to reaching an agreement, even if partial, for a prisoner exchange with the (Israeli) and a ceasefire,” al-Hindi said.

“The factions need a week to prepare a list of Israeli hostages” at the request of Israel, from the start of implementing the agreement to cease fire, during the first phase, and then deliver the name list, al-Hindi said, noting that, the Israeli side also seeks to“include 12 soldiers, who do not meet the conditions for release at the first phase.”

“Hamas has shown flexibility and agreed to add the names of these soldiers to the first-stage hostage release list, but it has set conditions in return for these concessions,” he added.

Al-Hindi said, the Israeli side wants to“obstruct” the talks with unreasonable demands, but“the resistance is working to end the suffering of the Palestinian people” in the Gaza Strip through negotiations.

Intensive talks are ongoing between Hamas and mediators, to reach a ceasefire agreement and a prisoner exchange deal, amid ongoing Israeli strikes in Gaza.– NNN-WAFA