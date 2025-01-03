(MENAFN- The Rio Times) According to data from Brazil's Central Bank, the country experienced its third-largest annual outflow of dollars in 2024. The South American nation saw a net exodus of $15.9 billion, marking a significant shift in capital flows. This figure trails only the record outflows seen in 2019 and 2020.



The account bore the brunt of this capital flight . It registered a negative flow of $84.396 billion for the year. This resulted from $589.989 billion in foreign currency inflows against $674.385 billion in outflows. The account covers various transactions, including foreign direct investments and portfolio investments.



Despite the overall negative trend, Brazil's trade balance remained positive. It posted a surplus of $68.478 billion in 2024. Exports totaled $298.456 billion, while imports reached $229.978 billion. Export figures included $33.150 billion in advance exchange contracts and $73.745 billion in advance payments.







The Brazilian real suffered significantly throughout the year. It depreciated by 27.36% against the US dollar, ending 2024 as the worst-performing major currency globally. This sharp decline prompted repeated interventions from the Central Ban to stabilize the exchange rate.



December proved particularly challenging for Brazil's currency reserves. The Central Bank depleted over 8% of its international reserves that month alone. This marks the largest monthly drop since record-keeping began in 2008. Reserves fell from $363 billion to $332.3 billion, reaching their lowest point since February 2023.

Brazil Faces Third-Largest Dollar Exodus in History During 2024

Several factors contributed to this capital exodus. High interest rates in developed economies, particularly the United States, attracted investors seeking safer returns. The strong US dollar encouraged a shift away from emerging markets like Brazil. Domestic fiscal concerns also played a role in eroding investor confidence.



President Lula da Silva's economic policies faced criticism throughout the year. Some argued that his administration relied too heavily on government spending to boost growth. A November spending package failed to reassure markets about Brazil's growing budget deficit.



The situation mirrors trends in other emerging markets but appears more pronounced in Brazil. Neighboring countries have not experienced capital flight of this magnitude. This raises questions about Brazil's economic resilience and policy direction.











MENAFN03012025007421016031ID1109051599