Kazakhstan Ensures Objective Investigation Into Azerbaijan Airlines Plane Crash

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Kazakhstan has ensured an objective and impartial investigation into the cause of the crash of an Azerbaijan passenger plane near Aktau.

Azernews reports that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussed this in an interview with local media.

"The sending of the 'black boxes' from the Azerbaijani AZAL airliner that crashed near Aktau to Brazil will allow for a more objective investigation of the incident," he stated.

According to Tokayev, a commission has been formed for the investigation, and 17 international experts have been invited, including representatives from the International Civil Aviation Organization and the Interstate Aviation Committee.

"The government commission has decided to send the flight recorders to Brazil, where the plane was manufactured. I am confident that this is the only right decision to ensure the objectivity and impartiality of the investigation," Tokayev emphasized.

Earlier, Kazakhstan's Ministry of Transport had announced that the "black boxes" of the AZAL passenger plane had been sent to Brazil.

Tokayev also acknowledged the high professionalism and civic responsibility demonstrated by Kazakh rescuers, medics, and police, who responded quickly to the accident.

"Employees of the Mangistau Regional Electric Grid Company, near the scene of the tragedy, immediately assisted the victims. Local residents also showed compassion. Thanks to their selflessness, we were able to save as many lives as possible. I express my sincere gratitude to everyone involved in the rescue operations," Tokayev said.

At the time of the crash, the AZAL "Embraer 190" passenger plane, flying flight J2-8243 from Baku to Grozny, had 62 passengers and 5 crew members on board. The incident resulted in 38 fatalities and 29 injuries of varying severity.