Kazakhstan Ensures Objective Investigation Into Azerbaijan Airlines Plane Crash
Kazakhstan has ensured an objective and impartial investigation
into the cause of the crash of an Azerbaijan airlines passenger
plane near Aktau.
Azernews reports that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
discussed this in an interview with local media.
"The sending of the 'black boxes' from the Azerbaijani AZAL
airliner that crashed near Aktau to Brazil will allow for a more
objective investigation of the incident," he stated.
According to Tokayev, a government commission has been formed
for the investigation, and 17 international experts have been
invited, including representatives from the International Civil
Aviation Organization and the Interstate Aviation Committee.
"The government commission has decided to send the flight
recorders to Brazil, where the plane was manufactured. I am
confident that this is the only right decision to ensure the
objectivity and impartiality of the investigation," Tokayev
emphasized.
Earlier, Kazakhstan's Ministry of Transport had announced that
the "black boxes" of the AZAL passenger plane had been sent to
Brazil.
Tokayev also acknowledged the high professionalism and civic
responsibility demonstrated by Kazakh rescuers, medics, and police,
who responded quickly to the accident.
"Employees of the Mangistau Regional Electric Grid Company, near
the scene of the tragedy, immediately assisted the victims. Local
residents also showed compassion. Thanks to their selflessness, we
were able to save as many lives as possible. I express my sincere
gratitude to everyone involved in the rescue operations," Tokayev
said.
At the time of the crash, the AZAL "Embraer 190" passenger
plane, flying flight J2-8243 from Baku to Grozny, had 62 passengers
and 5 crew members on board. The incident resulted in 38 fatalities
and 29 injuries of varying severity.
