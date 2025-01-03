Union Minister Of Textiles, Giriraj Singh To Inaugurate New Campus Of Indian Institute Of Handloom Technology At Nadia, West Bengal

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 3 January 2025, Delhi: Union of Textiles Shri Giriraj Singh will inaugurate the new permanent campus of IIHT Fulia on 04.01.2025. To preserve the unique identity of handloom and cater to the needs of the technical manpower requirement of Handloom industry, the of India has set up 06 technological institutes under the name“Indian Institute of Handloom Technology” in handloom concentrated places viz Salem, Varanasi, Guwahati, Jodhpur, Bargarh and Fulia. All these six institutes are functioning under the administrative control of Office of the Development Commissioner (Handlooms), Ministry of Textiles, Govt. of India.



Government of India has sanctioned an amount of Rs. 75.95 crore for the construction of a new state-of- the art building which cater the needs of the students. The building has been constructed using the modern technology in a sprawling campus of 5.38 acres of land. The building is equipped with modern facilities, including smart classrooms, digital library, Computer Lab and all kinds of Handloom and Textile labs such as Textile Testing lab, Textile processing lab, Weaving lab equipped with electronic jacquard, General Engineering Lab etc., This new campus also offers residential facility with staff quarters. In order to ensure the student safety pioneered with holistic learning environment, separate hostel facilities for boys and girls are also established.



During the inaugural ceremony, Hon'ble Minister will plant saplings under“Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” drive along with other dignitaries.



Medals and merit rank certificates to top 10 rank holders among all the IIHTs in India will be awarded by the Hon'ble Union Minister of Textiles.



Unified website for all 06 Central IIHTs will be launched during this inaugural function besides a book titled“Computer-aided figured graph designing for jacquard weaving” will also be released on this occasion.



The new campus will be a model learning place and will serve as Centre of excellence in the field of handloom and Textile technology and cater to the educational needs of the students from West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Sikkim. The students from the rural and semi urban background will get benefited much as the institute offers excelling employment opportunities. Further, the livelihood of the people of Fulia and neighborhood areas will also be improved with the functioning of this institute.



Handloom industry is one of the largest and important cottage industries which provides employment to millions of people in the rural and semi-urban area in our country. The event will be attended by various dignitaries including Dr. Sukanta Majumdar, Hon'ble Union Minister of State, Ministry of Education & Development of North East Region, Shri Suvendu Adhikari, MLA and Hon'ble Leader of opposition, West Bengal, Shri Jagannath Sarkar, Hon'ble Member of Parliament, Ranaghat constituency, Shri. Parthasarathi Chatterjee, Hon'ble MLA, Ranaghat North West, Shri. Bankim Chandra Ghosh, Hon'ble MLA, Chakdaha, Shri. Ashim Biswas, Hon'ble MLA, Ranaghat North East, Shri Kumar Biswas, Hon'ble MLA, Krishnaganj & Dr. M.Beena, IAS, Development commissioner for Handlooms, Ministry of Textiles, Govt. of India.



