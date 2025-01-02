Rising Pop Star, Dear Diane, Drops Fiery New Single, 'It's Love'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The dynamic rising pop artist Dear Diane is debuting with her new single,“It's Love" released through the Orchard a division of Sony Entertainment. Known for her genre-blending sound and fearless creativity, Dear Diane's newest offering continues her artistic evolution, delivering an unapologetic track that indulges in love, relationships, and self-expression.

“This single is about all the life lessons we live, learn, grow, and experience through the passion of our love life- Dear Diane.”

“It's Love” serves as a declaration of personal expression for anyone experiencing the truth of a tumultuous relationship that took you on the ride of your life. With this song, she channels the same feel-good energy that powered her previous hits, but this time, she's diving deeper into her identity as an artist.

With a growing passion and talent for music, Dear Diane wrote her very first song at the age of 12. After working on her craft for songwriting and singing for the next few years, Diane recorded and released her very first track at the age of 15 on the music streaming platform SoundCloud.

The track comes with a vibrant music video that captures the purity and emotional essence of the song, making it a must-see for fans and newcomers alike.

Audiences can expect a sound that fuses smooth, sultry vocals with energetic beats, embodying the eclectic style that has made Dear Diane standout as an entertainer in today's music scene.

Known for her alluring voice and multi-genre sound, the alternative pop artist was born and raised in a small town outside of Philadelphia. Dear Diane is captivating listeners with her versatility and fearless approach to music. She is earning a reputation for being noticed as a rising pop superstar. Diane states“Writing and making music for me is an escape and a way to process everything I feel. Writing has been there for me, saved me, and held me through the hardest times of my life, and I hope that my music can be a safe place for other people who need it as well.”

By writing about her past and current life experiences, both good and bad, those who've had the pleasure to experience Dear Diane and her music, say that her music is as deep and moving as the way she speaks on it.

With each release, Dear Diane continues to redefine herself.“It's Love” is only a taste of what she has to offer. With her eyes set on the future, Dear Diane is gearing up to make 2025 her biggest year yet!

Listen to“It's Love” on all major music platforms, available January 3rd, 2025

