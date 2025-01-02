Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 29: Allu Arjun's Film Sees Significant Drop, Mints ₹1799 Cr Worldwide

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pushpa 2 Collection Day 29: Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rule continues tol hold its stong performance at the box office as the movie is one month mark on the big screen. On December 3, the film's makers, Mythri Movie Makers, revealed that the movie has earned an impressive ₹1799 crore in gross revenue.

Taking to their social handle, it wrote,“#Pushpa2TheRule is RULING THE INDIAN BOX OFFICE with its record breaking run. The WILDFIRE BLOCKBUSTER GROSSES 1799 CRORES WORLDWIDE in 4 weeks”

Pushpa 2 Collection Day 29

According to data by Sacnilk, on Day 2 , the Allu Arjun's movie witnessed a significant drop again in its daily collection. The film earned ₹5.1 crore net, marking a 61.51 percent drop compared to the previous day's collection, the report stated. Earlier on Day 28, the film had witnessed a massive hike hike of 72 percent as it had earned ₹13.25 crore.

Coming back to Pushpa 2's day 29 collection, the film earned ₹3.75 crore in Hindi language, ₹1.18 crore in Telugu, ₹0.15 crore in Tamil, ₹0.01 crore in Kannada and Malyalam language. With this, the Sacnilk report stated that the film total collection in India stood at ₹1189.85 crore net.

Despite seeing major releases like Mufasa, Max, Marco, Vanvaas, and Baby John, the Tollywood blockbuster with pan-India approach has kept its hold strong at the box office.

Apart from the lead, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna , the stellar star cast includes Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil Varma, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Rao Ramesh, and Ajay Ghosh in key roles. The blockbusterfilm which was made on a massive budget of ₹400-500 crore has a running time of 200 minutes, making it is one of the longest Indian films. The sequel follows the highly successful first part,“Pushpa: The Rise,” which released in 2021.