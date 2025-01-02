Upon Algerian Request, UNSC To Mull Israeli Attacks On Gaza Health Facilities On Friday

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, Jan 2 (KUNA) -- Algeria's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Amar Bendjama announced Thursday that the UN Security Council session will hold a special session to address Israeli on healthcare facilities in Gaza on Friday upon a request from his country.

"We will continue to highlight the suffering of Palestine, the humanitarian crisis that is catastrophic in Gaza," Bendjama said at a news after Algeria assumption of the presidency of the UN Security Council from the US for January.

"This is one of the absolute priorities and remains one of the absolute priorities of Algeria."

Bendjama expressed deep concern about the worsening situation in the Gaza Strip and underlined the need for immediate ceasefire in Gaza. (end)

