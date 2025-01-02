Certara To Participate In The 43Rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RADNOR, Pa., Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certara, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERT), a global leader in model-informed drug development, today announced that Company management will participate in the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.
Company management will present at 5:15PM PT on Wednesday, January 15th, 2025.
A live webcast of the event will be available on Certara's investor relations website at and will be available for replay for at least 30 days thereafter.
About Certara
Certara accelerates medicines using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Its clients include more than 2,400 biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and regulatory agencies across 66 countries. Learn more at certara.com.
Investor Relations Contact:
David Deuchler
Gilmartin Group
...
Media Contact:
Alyssa Horowitz
...
MENAFN02012025004107003653ID1109050694
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.