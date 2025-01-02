Are Omar & Ruhullah No Longer Speaking?

Responding to a query about why Ruhullah chose to protest outside the Chief Minister's residence and not Raj Bhawan, Omar remarked,“Why Ruhullah chose my residence for his protest is something only he can answer.”

Kashmir Observer also asked about the curious post-protest exchange between the two leaders, both of whom turned to X (formerly Twitter) to communicate through poetry and literature further added,“I don't share a relationship with Ruhullah where we exchange good morning and good night messages. When there's a need to talk, we communicate, just as I do with my other counterparts.”



Addressing speculation about internal dynamics within the National Conference (NC), Omar said,“The media often plays up narratives suggesting that only Farooq Abdullah's words matter and that there's aristocracy in the party. But times have changed. There was a time when even the thought of a protest was considered anti-national. The fact that Ruhullah's protest reached my gate shows we are not afraid of the people and that we will not shy away from engaging with them.”

During the interaction, Omar Abdullah's body language visibly shifted everytime Ruhullah's name was brought up. When Kashmir Observer tried to ask another question following this exchange, it was not given a chance, as the atmosphere had noticeably shifted in the room. The fact that he seemed unaware of the reasoning behind Ruhullah's protest at his residence raises even more questions. Are they not talking directly? Was Omar not willing to dwell on the subject? Was there underlying frustration with Ruhullah's actions? Could this be a sign of deeper political differences, or is it merely a personal disagreement that has spilled over into the public eye?

