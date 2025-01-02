UNITED FOOTBALL LEAGUE ANNOUNCES 2025 FULL SEASON SCHEDULE

Arlington, TX, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United League today announced its complete 2025 game schedule with the league's partners – FOX, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and FS1 – combining to televise all 43 games during the UFL's second season. Select games in Spanish will also air on FOX Deportes and across ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.

The 2025 season will kick off on Friday, March 28, at 8 p.m. ET when FOX Sports debuts FOX UFL Friday – a new night dedicated to UFL action taking place each Friday during the 10-week regular season – with a matchup featuring the St. Louis Battlehawks against the Houston Roughnecks. The league's second season will conclude on Saturday, June 14, when ABC presents the 2025 UFL Championship Game.

“We are thrilled to have exceptional partners like FOX and ESPN, who share our passion for celebrating the game and telling our story to a wide audience,” said UFL President and CEO Russ Brandon.“With the launch of FOX UFL Friday, we are excited to invite new fans to experience the incredible talent and heart that our players bring to the field. This season promises to be an exciting journey in football, where our athletes elevate the game to new heights.”

In addition to games televised on FOX, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FOX Deportes, and ESPN Deportes this season, FOX games will stream on the FOX Sports App. Games on ABC and ESPN platforms also will be streamed on ESPN+.

During the opening weekend, FOX will also present a matchup between the San Antonio Brahmas and the Arlington Renegades on Saturday, March 29, at 4:00 p.m. ET in Arlington, Texas. ESPN will kick off its 2025 coverage with a Sunday, March 30, doubleheader featuring the Michigan Panthers at the Memphis Showboats starting at 12 p.m. ET, followed by the defending UFL Champion Birmingham Stallions traveling to Washington, D.C. to take on the D.C. Defenders at 3 p.m. ET.

Here are details about the upcoming 2025 season By-The-Numbers:



43 – League media partners FOX, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, and ESPN Deportes will present all 43 UFL games during the league's second season (40 regular season games, two playoff games, one Championship game).

22 – ESPN will present 22 regular season and postseason games across ABC (12), ESPN (9), and ESPN2 (1) during the league's second season.

21 – FOX Sports will show 21 regular season and postseason games across FOX (20) and FS1 (1) this season.

10 – The UFL will feature 10 weeks of regular season that will include 10 live regular season matchups on Fridays as part of FOX UFL Friday.

8 – The UFL features eight teams: Arlington Renegades, Birmingham Stallions, D.C. Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats, Michigan Panthers, San Antonio Brahmas, St. Louis Battlehawks.

5 – ABC, ESPN, and FOX will broadcast five doubleheaders during the season. 2 – The Conference Championships, which will feature the top two teams with the best records in their respective conferences playing against each other for the right to play for the second UFL Championship, will each air on Sunday, June 8, on ABC (3:00 p.m. ET) and FOX (6:00 p.m. ET).

74 – 74% of all UFL games will air either on ABC or FOX this season.

To experience 2025 UFL action, Season tickets, as well as Group and Suite packages, are now on sale. For more information about tickets, go to . For schedules and broadcast details, please visit .

2025 UFL FULL SEASON SCHEDULE (all times ET)