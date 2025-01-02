Darrell Kelley Brings In The New Year

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Darrell Kelley, renowned and activist, celebrated the start of a new year with his family in Boston, Massachusetts. In an exclusive interview, Kelley shared his hopes and aspirations for 2025.

"I hope and pray that 2025 brings an end to police brutality and senseless violence," Kelley expressed. "I believe America needs a change, and I'm confident that our President-elect will bring about the necessary adjustments."

Kelley attributed his support for the President-elect to the country's economic struggles and the need for more comprehensive support for underprivileged communities. "It's not about black or white; it's about what's right," he emphasized. "We need to fix our country economically and mentally."

In addition to his advocacy work, Kelley announced plans to embark on a tour in 2025, aimed at raising funds for animal welfare and children's causes. As a passionate activist and leader, Kelley remains committed to using his platform for positive change.

Kelley also took a moment to express his gratitude to his team, citing their tireless efforts and unwavering support. "I want to give a special shoutout to my management team, Monica, Joyce, and Devante, as well as my security team, Malik, Seymour, and Olu. I also appreciate my entertainment manager, DJ Rockwilder."

Kelley continued, "I'm blessed to have an amazing family, including my niece Shalia, my sons and nephews Gabriel, Kevin, Fred, Ant, Cornelius, Darius, Al Shawn, Brad, Spencer, David, Tae, Justin, Marcus, Jah, Tosh, Lisa, Little Lisa, Booke, Annabelle, and Anna, as well as my grandkids. I'm grateful for their love and support."

Kelley also acknowledged Meci, expressing appreciation for her love and encouragement.

Kelley concluded, "It's not about me; it's about who believes in me. I'm humbled by the support of my team, family, and friends. We all believe in God, and I'm thankful for the blessings in my life. I'd also like to acknowledge Clara, Barbara, Lynn, Marvel, and Annette for their love and encouragement."

