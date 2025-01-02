Tineco Set To Revolutionize Home Cleaning With New Innovation At CES 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The latest innovation debuting at CES, FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam, comes on the heels of the company's recognition as the #1 global leader in the household wet & dry vacuum cleaner category*. This new flagship floor washer is Tineco's most advanced yet, combining intelligent capabilities with an intuitive design and powerful steam cleaning function to modernize convenience and efficiency in floor care. Key features include:



Next-Level Performance : Thanks to Hyper Steam , the FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam delivers powerful 284°F high-temperature steam, effortlessly dissolving tough stains for a thorough deep clean. Its 180° lay-flat design, with a height of just 12.85 cm when fully flat, and triple-sided edge cleaning ensure seamless access to hard-to-reach areas, leaving no corner untouched. Consistent performance is maintained through innovative features such as dirty water separation, ensuring strong suction even when flat. The upgraded DualBlock Anti-Tangle Technology integrates an exclusive comb scraper and MHCBS to continuously rinse the brush and prevent hair tangling, while the anti-tangle roller minimizes maintenance needs.

Effortless Operation : Introducing the Aurora AI Lights , which adjust color dynamically to indicate cleaning status, and the proprietary iLoop Smart Sensor Technology , the device automatically optimizes suction power and water flow based on detected messes-no manual adjustments required. The innovative SmoothDrive Technology incorporates a gyroscope and sensor mechanism, inspired by automotive differential gear systems, enabling the left and right driving wheels to deliver variable force for maximum flexibility with a 90° swivel angle. Additionally, the cleverly placed clean water tank lowers the center of gravity, lightening the machine for effortless maneuverability during cleaning tasks.

Unmatched Longevity : Designed for whole-house cleaning on a single charge, the FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam features upgraded pouch cells that triple the device's battery lifespan, delivering up to 75 minutes of runtime. The enhanced battery technology also supports 2A fast charging , reducing the charge time to just 3.5 hours for added convenience. Additionally, the floor washer is equipped with a larger 0.88-liter clean water tank and a 0.75-liter dirty water tank, enabling extended cleaning sessions without interruption. Seamless Self-Cleaning : A 2-minute freshwater self-cleaning system thoroughly cleans the entire unit from roller to pipes without manually disassembling. Following, a 5-minute FlashDry using 185°F heated air and bi-directional brush cleaning leaves the floor washer and all components in pristine condition for its subsequent use.

"At

Tineco, our passion for innovation inspires us to develop home cleaning solutions that surpass expectations and meet the evolving demands of modern households," said Mr. Leng, CEO of Tineco." We're deeply invested in understanding consumer needs and delivering solutions that connect with and address real-life challenges, and Floor One S9 Artist Steam is a perfect example of this dedication as it offers a highly deep clean and takes traditional home cleaning to new levels. We're excited to debut this new device at CES and welcome attendees to visit our booth to experience it firsthand as well as explore our additional floor care solutions."

Tineco's 2024 flagship models, all of which are equipped with smart sensor technology, will additionally be on display at CES 2025, including:



FLOOR ONE Stretch S6 : This smart floor washer vacuums and mops simultaneously and makes cleaning under furniture, beds, or in hard-to-reach areas effortless thanks to an innovative lay-flat 180° tilting design and mini assistive wheels that swivel 45° to the left and right. Paired with an effortless FlashDry self-cleaning system, it's the ultimate solution for maintaining a pristine home environment with minimal effort.

PURE ONE Station 5 : This versatile and powerful cleaning solution with a ZeroTangle brush effortlessly eliminates hair, fur, dust, and other debris from various floor types and surfaces. Following use, the 3-in-1 Smart Station provides automatic self-cleaning, charging, and storage, leaving the vacuum like new. Carpet One Cruiser : This meticulously designed carpet cleaner combines powerful suction, easy maneuverability, and enhanced drying capabilities to make deep cleaning as effortless as a quick vacuum session all while also offering self-cleaning technology that keeps the machine in peak condition after each use.

Visit booth #51239 in the "smart home" section of the Venetian Expo for on-site demonstrations of Tineco's floor care innovations.

*Source: Euromonitor International (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.; measured in terms of 2023 H2 and 2024 H1 retail sales volume in the world; household wet & dry vacuum cleaners are defined as household cleaners that dispense clean water (or cleaning solution) to wash hard floors and vacuum the dirty water and garbage thereafter; research completed in Nov. 2024.

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has innovated into a global leader offering intelligent appliances across home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and consistently innovating new devices. For more information, visit href="" rel="nofollow" tinec .

