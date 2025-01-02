UAE’S Infrastructure Expansion In 2024

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) Arabian Post -





The United Arab Emirates has undertaken a series of ambitious infrastructure projects throughout 2024, aiming to enhance economic growth and improve the quality of life for its residents. These initiatives span various sectors, including transportation, water management, and urban development.

In the transportation sector, the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) awarded a contract valued at 20.5 billion dirhams (approximately $5.6 billion) for the construction of the Dubai Metro Blue Line. This new metro line will extend 30 kilometers and feature 14 stations, significantly enhancing public transportation options in the city.

Dubai announced plans for“The Green Spine,” a 40-mile-long futuristic motorway designed to incorporate robo-trams, shopping malls, and one million trees. This project aims to support sustainable transportation and urban development, aligning with Dubai's 2040 Urban Master Plan.

In the aviation sector, Al Maktoum International Airport is set for a major transformation. A new passenger terminal, estimated to cost 128 billion dirhams (approximately $34.85 billion), is planned to handle up to 260 million passengers annually. This expansion is expected to make the airport the largest in the world upon completion.

The Etihad Rail project has also made significant progress. Stage Two of the railway network, extending 605 kilometers from Ghuweifat to Fujairah, became operational in February 2023, connecting the UAE's principal ports and centers of industry. This development is expected to bolster economic diversification and growth.

In water management, the UAE approved a substantial infrastructure package, including the construction of nine new dams and the expansion of two existing ones. These projects aim to boost water reserves by collecting rainwater and floodwaters, with a storage capacity of 8 million cubic meters. Additionally, nine water canals spanning 9 kilometers will be constructed, with all projects expected to complete in 19 months.

Urban development projects are also underway, such as the redevelopment of Jebel Ali Beach in Dubai. The new attraction will feature the country's longest public beach, stretching 4.1 miles, along with public swimming pools, diving centers, and play zones for children. This development is part of Dubai's master plan to increase public beach length by 400%, aiming to enhance urban experiences and well-being.

