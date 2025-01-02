Russian Commanders Conceal True Losses Among North Korean Troops In Kursk Region Ukrainian Intelligence
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Lower-ranking commanders in the Russian military are reportedly providing false accounts of casualties among North Korean soldiers stationed in Russia's Kursk region.
That's according to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR), Ukrinform reports.
According to HUR, on December 31, 2024, and January 1, 2025, Russian forces continued deploying units of the North Korean army in combat operations in the Kursk region. Intelligence reports indicate that North Korean troops have sustained substantial personnel losses.
Russian commanders are reinforcing frontline positions by transferring additional North Korean soldiers to replace the casualties. On December 31 and January 1, groups of North Korean troops were moved to positions near Ulanok, Fanaseyevka, and Cherkasskaya Konopelka in the Kursk region.
Read also:
Russia's war casualty toll up by 1,370 in past day
HUR has observed that lower-level Russian commanders, including department, platoon, and company leaders, are falsifying casualty reports submitted to their superiors.
"The fighting spirit of North Korean soldiers has fallen. They are continuously subjected to Russian military propaganda emphasizing the 'critical importance' of the DPRK army's participation in the war against Ukraine," HUR said.
On New Year's Eve, cases of alcohol abuse were recorded among North Korean soldiers, particularly those involved in hostilities.
MENAFN02012025000193011044ID1109048728
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.