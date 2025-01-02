South Korean court issues arrest warrant for Leader Yoon Suk Yeol

(MENAFN) A South Korean court has taken an unprecedented step by granting an arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was impeached on December 14 following a brief period of martial law.



The warrant remains valid until Monday.



Yoon refused to comply with at least four summonses issued by investigators, who sought to question him regarding allegations of treason and insurrection.



According to a report by Yonhap News, the Seoul Western District Court issued the warrant at the request of the Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials (CIO), citing Yoon's involvement in orchestrating the failed martial law declaration on December 3, leading the insurrection, and abusing his authority.



This marks the first time a sitting South Korean president has faced such charges, including a travel ban, following actions that stunned the nation on the evening of December 3.



Authorities, including representatives from the police, Defense Ministry, and prosecution, were granted permission to search Yoon's presidential residence in the Yongsan area of Seoul.



Under South Korean law, sitting presidents are protected from arrest except in cases involving insurrection or treason.



Earlier, Yoon's security team reportedly prevented investigators from accessing his office and related locations.

MENAFN02012025000045016755ID1109048208