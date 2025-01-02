Note From Taiwan: The Players On The Eve Of Destruction

(MENAFN- Asia Times) I'd like some help finding a poem, if any of you happen to know it. I read it when I was a teenager, and I forget who it was by - possibly Louise Gluck. Anyway, the poem was about a woman watching two happy young lovers, and wanting to warn them that their love would eventually fade.

It's hard to avoid a similar kind of maudlin feeling when I visit Taiwan, as I now have every year since 2022. New Year's Eve in Taipei is something worth seeing - an entire shopping district in the middle of the city gets closed off and flooded with young people, basically becoming a gigantic all-night block party.

At midnight, right in the middle of that party, fireworks shoot off of the city's towering skyscraper, Taipei 101. It's the kind of thing safety regulations would never allow in America, and probably not even in Japan. Everyone cheers wildly, and they dance and drink until morning.

As the fireworks exploded and thousands cheered, I was suddenly reminded not just of that poem about the two lovers, but of some bit characters from the Iain M Banks novel“Consider Phlebas.”

The Players on the Eve of Destruction were gamblers who would travel around the galaxy to places about to undergo an epic catastrophe - a supernova, a war, and so on - and play games right up until the very last moment. I wondered if I was one of them now.

Humanity's curse is that we can peer into the future. We see a pandemic begin to spread, and we know that in a few weeks it will probably be everywhere. We see banks begin to fail, and we know that in a few months a lot of people will probably be out of a job. When my rabbit has to go to the veterinarian, I'm nervous hours in advance, while he calmly munches hay, oblivious to the onrushing inevitability of unpleasantness.

On New Year's Eve in Taipei, it's hard for me not to think about the future that might be coming. It's hard not to see the streets filled with merrymakers strewn with bodies instead, the shopping malls lying shattered in chunks of rubble, the young people searching in vain for their parents. It's hard not to look at the towering spectacle of Taipei 101 and imagine it toppled and broken.

It's hard for me. But it doesn't seem to be hard for most of the Taiwanese people, who go cheerfully about their partying and their jobs and the quotidian routines of daily life with as little apparent terror as my rabbit munching hay.

Even as the titanic battle fleets of a menacing empire surround their home, even as the empire's state media bellow threats of war , Taiwanese people stroll through night markets and sip Ruby #18 tea and line up for the latest cat cafe. There is an easy, laid-back tranquility to this culture like nothing I've ever seen, not even in Amsterdam or a California beach town.

“It's like earthquakes,” Taiwan's Minister of Digital Affairs told me when we met up two years ago. She meant that the Taiwanese had become so used to living under the constant threat of invasion and war over the last seven decades that they had learned not to sweat about it too much. Perhaps that was even true.

If so, I would recommend that Taiwanese people have a little less equanimit and a little more urgency The ability to see into the future is a curse, but it's also a blessing, as it allows humans to act to be ready for the terrible things ahead. Anxiety is the price of preparedness.

War has returned to our world. For some it never left, of course - if you were in the DRC in the 1990s or Iraq in the 2000s, the fact that life was peaceful in Shanghai or Berlin or Tokyo meant little.

But it would be intellectual dishonesty not to acknowledge the vast difference between typical wars and those involving great powers. No matter what data source you use, any chart of the deaths from war will show the World Wars rearing above the normal pace of death like two grim towers. This chart is 25 years old, but it still hits hard:

Source:

Matthew White

War is never completely gone from the human experience, but when the big boys come out to play - or when they collapse - things get kicked up to another level entirely.

When Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, everyone knew something had changed. The Iraq War had been a harbinger of what was to come - a great power launching a war of choice against a smaller, non-threatening state.