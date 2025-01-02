(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

Hopes and Aspirations for a New Year

By Deborshi Gautam

Bidding farewell to an old year and welcoming a new one is a moment filled with joy and celebration for everyone. As we let go of the past and dream of a bright future, we embrace the novelty with great enthusiasm. The desire for renewal stirs the hearts of everyone, filling them with excitement. However, in a developing country like India, the question remains: is it possible for everyone to partake in the plans and celebrations that come with welcoming the new year?

Amidst the radiant dawn of a new year, does everyone truly find the essence of freshness and hope? While people yearn to immerse themselves in the novelty of the season, there are many in our society who spend every single day searching for the very essence of renewal. In the bustling metropolises of our nation, where grand and luxurious arrangements are made to welcome the new year, a starkly contrasting reality also exists.



While some indulge in extravagant celebrations, others-homeless individuals-spend their days and nights on the streets, driven by the pangs of hunger.

For such individuals, there is no difference between December 31st and January 1st. As the night of December 31st ends, the day of January 1st begins as just another ordinary day. These individuals neither dwell on gains and losses nor harbor lofty aspirations. Their only concern is surviving, with two meals a day and a piece of cloth to shield themselves from shame being their sole source of happiness. Matters of the old year or the new year rarely touch their lives.

While we stay awake at night in anticipation of the first dawn of a new year, many spend sleepless nights hoping for a morsel of food or a piece of clothing to survive the next day. In our celebrations, we should aim for inclusivity, ensuring that the joy of welcoming a new year becomes possible for all. It is our moral responsibility to make an effort, however small, to bring smiles to the faces of those deprived of such celebrations.

Instead of spending money on fireworks for our enjoyment, if we allocate that money to help the needy, it could light up their lives and bring smiles to their faces. Perhaps, the homeless on the streets could dream of starting a new life in the new year. Although such dreams may seem unattainable for them, we-those who organize extravagant celebrations-can think of their needs and contribute a bit towards their happiness.

Welcoming a new year with joy is not wrong, but alongside our celebrations, we should spare a thought for those less fortunate. By sharing our joy, we can help bring smiles to many faces. A new year signifies new hopes, new plans, and stepping forward towards new successes. May this new year bring rays of hope not just for us but also for our society and country-that is a wish shared by all.

The author is Executive Editor of Assamese E- Magazine Sobdobak