Revolutionizing Surgical Precision: Genesis Medtech's World's First 90° Articulation Powered Stapler Achieves Chinese Approval

The iReach Omnia sets a new standard in surgical stapling with its 90° articulation capability, providing surgeons with the maneuverability and precision necessary to perform effective stapling even in the most confined spaces. This innovation potentially reduces the need for multiple stapler firings, minimizes weak points in the staple line, thus lowering the risk of anastomotic leakage. By addressing these critical issues, the iReach Omnia empowers surgeons to deliver better patient outcomes in complex procedures such as colorectal and thoracic surgeries.

Colorectal cancer is one of the top three cancers worldwide, affecting millions of people each year.[1] Surgical resection of the tumor remains the primary treatment for low rectal cancer but surgeons face significant challenges in completely removing the tumor, achieving clear margins in confined spaces, preserving sphincter function, and minimizing complications such as anastomotic leakage.[2] The iReach Omnia's 90° articulation capability addresses these challenges by enabling precise vertical cutting and stapling in the low rectal resections, reducing the risk of leakage and ultimately, enhancing long-term patient outcomes.



As demand for effective surgical solutions continues to grow globally, Genesis MedTech continues to lead the change in driving innovation. With its industry-leading 90° articulation capability, the iReach Omnia sets a new standard for surgical precision, empowering surgeons and improving patient outcomes.