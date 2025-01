Sentry Donates Additional $1 Million To Maui United Way For Youth Mental Health Support

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

With this donation, Sentry's total wildfire relief and recovery contributions now exceed $3 million, including $2 million dedicated to youth mental health.

Launched in November 2023 with an initial $1 million donation, the Sentry Mālama Nā Keiki initiative has reached over 5,000 children and families across Maui. The program's trauma-informed services have helped address the emotional impact of the wildfires, referring 80 children for more intensive counseling. The new funding will expand the program's reach and ensure this critical focus on children continues.

"Helping the Maui community recover and heal is deeply personal for us," said Pete McPartland, Sentry's Chairman and CEO. "Our commitment to Maui extends beyond our role as the title sponsor of The Sentry. We're focused on supporting the people of this island as they rebuild, helping to ensure children and families have the resources they need to move forward with hope and stability."

The August 2023 wildfires were among the deadliest in U.S. history, leaving a profound impact on Maui's youth. Many children face trauma, loss, and emotional challenges, creating a critical need for accessible mental health services to support their recovery.

"We're incredibly grateful for Sentry's continued support and generosity," said Jason Economou, President and CEO of Maui United Way. "The Sentry Mālama Nā Keiki initiative is already making a tangible difference in the lives of children and families across Maui. This additional funding ensures we can keep this important work going and continue providing the mental health resources our community urgently needs."

Since becoming the title sponsor of The Sentry in 2017, Sentry has worked to be active, year-round participants in the island's well-being. Together, Sentry and The Sentry have contributed more than $7.5 million to local charities and initiatives, with $4.4 million in donations coming from the Sentry Foundation.

About Sentry Insurance

About the Sentry Insurance Foundation

The Sentry Insurance Foundation is the philanthropic arm of

Sentry . Giving priorities include education, workforce development, United Way, and local organizations that work to improve the quality of life and build equitable communities where we live and work, including the Maui community.

