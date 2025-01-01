Hartwater Aesthetics® To Introduce New Facial Treatment Option
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
MCKINNEY, Texas, Dec. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hartwater Aesthetics®, a leading medical aesthetic brand, announced the addition of the Geneo Glo2Facial to its comprehensive portfolio of treatment options.
The Glo2Facial is designed to deliver glowing, radiant skin through a customized, non-invasive, and innovative three-step process: OxfoliationTM, Lite Ultrasound Experience (LUX), and Detox. It combines cutting-edge technology with natural ingredients to address hydration, brightness, acne, or signs of aging with no downtime. Bookings for the new treatment will be available beginning in mid-January, 2025.
Hartwater Aesthetics® is widely known as a leader in the market for dramatic, minimally-invasive aesthetic procedures. The addition of this new treatment modality marks the company's commitment in 2025 to simultaneously lead the market for non-invasive facial treatments and medical-grade skin care. The recent addition of a new aesthetic provider to its McKinnney clinical team will also allow for greater scheduling availability for aesthetician services and expanded treatment options.
About Hartwater Aesthetics ®
Hartwater Aesthetics® is a premier medical aesthetic practice offering industry-leading treatments for the face, body, and skin. It is home to a team of world-class aesthetic providers and uses the most state-of-the-art technology to offer patients the highest quality of care available.
SOURCE Hartwater Aesthetics
