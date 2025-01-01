Sentry Completes Acquisition Of The General® From American Family Insurance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)





Sentry Insurance announces that it has completed its acquisition of The General® from American Family Insurance. The acquisition will strengthen Sentry's position in the non-standard auto insurance market, combining the strengths of its Dairyland® brand and The General for greater flexibility and an enhanced customer experience for drivers across the U.S.

STEVENS POINT, Wis. and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentry Insurance, one of the nation's top mutual insurance companies, today announced the successful completion of its acquisition of The General®, a leading provider of non-standard auto (NSA) insurance, from American Family Insurance. The $1.7 billion transaction, first announced in September, represents the largest acquisition in Sentry's 120-year history. NSA insurance is for drivers who face challenges obtaining standard auto coverage.

The acquisition strengthens Sentry's position in the NSA market by combining the expertise and reputations of its Dairyland® brand and The General. Moving forward, the company will adopt The General as its primary brand for the NSA market, creating a single, stronger presence in the industry.

"This marks an exciting new chapter for Sentry and The General," said Pete McPartland, Chairman and CEO of Sentry. "By bringing together Dairyland's independent agent network and The General's direct-to-consumer expertise, we're uniquely positioned to offer greater flexibility and accessibility to drivers across the U.S. I'm thrilled to welcome The General's 1,300 associates to the Sentry team and look forward to what we'll achieve together."

The General's associates officially joined Sentry's 5,000-strong workforce today, January 1, 2025. The General will maintain its office in Nashville, Tennessee, ensuring continuity for employees and customers during the transition.

Sentry was advised on legal matters by Sidley Austin LLP, with J.P. Morgan acting as financial advisor.

