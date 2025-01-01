Russian Drone Attack Injures Civilian In Kherson Region
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 37-year-old man was injured when Russian forces attacked a civilian car near the village of Zelenivka in the Kherson region using a drone.
The Kherson Regional Military Administration said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
The drone dropped explosives on the vehicle, causing a blast injury and a shrapnel wound to the victim's leg. He has been hospitalized for treatment.
On January 1, at about 10:30, Russian forces launched an artillery strike on Kherson's Dniprovskyi district, killing a 23-year-old volunteer.
On the same day, at about 10:00, Russian troops shelled the Dniprovskyi district again, injuring a 76-year-old woman.
Additional enemy shelling on January 1 left two more men, aged 70 and 63, injured.
