Russian Drone Attack Injures Civilian In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 37-year-old man was when Russian forces attacked a civilian car near the village of Zelenivka in the Kherson region using a drone.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

The drone dropped explosives on the vehicle, causing a blast injury and a shrapnel wound to the victim's leg. He has been hospitalized for treatment.

On January 1, at about 10:30, Russian forces launched an artillery strike on Kherson's Dniprovskyi district, killing a 23-year-old volunteer.

On the same day, at about 10:00, Russian troops shelled the Dniprovskyi district again, injuring a 76-year-old woman.

Additional enemy shelling on January 1 left two more men, aged 70 and 63, injured.