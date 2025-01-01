UN Security Council Renewed By Third

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The composition of the UN Security Council was renewed by one third from January 1 as Denmark and Greece (Western Europe), Pakistan (Asia), Panama (Latin America and the Caribbean) and Somalia (Africa) joined the Council as non-permanent members.

At the same time, the two-year membership of Malta, Switzerland, Japan, Ecuador and Mozambique has ended, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In addition to the new non-permanent members, the UNSC includes Slovenia (Eastern Europe), South Korea (Asia), Guyana (Latin America and the Caribbean), Algeria, and Sierra Leone (Africa).

As Ukrinform reported, in June 2024, the UN General Assembly elected five new non-permanent members of the Security Council for the period from 2025 to 2026.

The Security Council consists of 15 states. Five of them, including the U.S., UK, France, China, and the USSR, whose seat was occupied by Russia, are considered permanent members. Ten non-permanent members are elected by the General Assembly for a two-year term from groups of countries determined by geographical principles. In 2024-2025, Eastern Europe is represented in the Security Council by Slovenia.

The General Assembly in 2024 is chaired by former Prime Minister of Cameroon, Philemon Yang.