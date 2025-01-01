Ukrainian Navy Destroys Over 37,000 Russian Drones In Past Year

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Naval Forces operating as part of the Defense Forces last year destroyed over 37,000 Russian drones of all types, as well as five Russian warships and cutters.

That's according to the Navy Command

As a result of the Navy's combat missions, the total enemy casualties in 2024 amounted to approximately 23,814 (killed or wounded). The Navy also reported destruction of 1,500 Russian military vehicles, 10 multiple launch rocket systems, 62 tanks, 158 armored fighting vehicles, 651 artillery systems, 186 units of specialized equipment, three air defense systems, 35,670 FPV drones, 192 UAVs of operational and tactical level, 1,140 attack UAVs, 164 Shahed-type UAVs, four cruise missiles, 458 watercraft, 188 ammunition depots, and 188 warships/cutters.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in 2024, the Defense Forces shot down 1,310 cruise and ballistic missiles, as well as 7,800 Shahed-type UAVs launched by Russian aggressors against Ukraine.