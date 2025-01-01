Panama's 2025 Executive Priorities: CSS Reforms, Donoso Mine And Río Indio Reservoir

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Welcome to 2025. The of José Raúl Mulino faces three priority challenges this year. Reforms to the Social Security Fund (CSS) top the list, highlighting the need to establish a sustainable model that will alleviate the crisis in the system. Then of course the copper mine and will it be opened again under strict supervision or closed permanently, and we can't forget about the Panama Canal and what is going on with the Río Indio Reservoir. Those are the three topics that you will hear a lot about in these early days of 2025 from Government sources.

Political analyst José Stoute, pictured above, stressed that 2025 could be“decisive” for Mulino in terms of political and economic stability. In the political sphere, he has stressed the importance of achieving a majority consensus in the National Assembly to ensure a smooth government.