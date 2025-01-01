Massive Traffic Jam At India Gate As Delhi Ushers In New Year Watch Video

( MENAFN - Live Mint) A massive traffic congestion was seen in the India Gate area on Wednesday afternoon as Delhi residents marked the new year.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.