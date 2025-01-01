Impact Of Mobile Phone Usage On Children's Vision

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The increasing use of mobile phones and digital screens is becoming a serious concern for children's eyesight . Eye specialists and welfare organizations are raising alarms about the harmful effects of excessive screen time on young eyes.

Malaika's Story: A Victim of Screen Dependency

Seven-year-old Malaika, a first-grader, struggled with identifying letters on the whiteboard in class. Her teacher's note prompted her mother to consult an eye specialist. After an examination, Malaika was prescribed glasses due to weakened vision, with doctors advising against mobile phone use.



Despite attempts to limit screen time, Malaika's habit persisted, leading to further complications. Even after six months of wearing glasses, her condition showed little improvement.

In a free eye camp organized by the Senesha Welfare Organization at a government school in Haripur, 330 children were examined, and 60 were diagnosed with vision impairments. Further studies across 20 schools revealed that out of 2,000 children, 300 faced vision issues, with excessive mobile phone usage identified as a significant cause.

Dr. Aftab Jamal, a retired eye specialist, highlighted that the blue light emitted by digital screens damages retinal cells and can lead to blurred vision, dry eyes, and even long-term degeneration. He emphasized that using phones in low light further aggravates these problems.

Similarly, Haripur District Headquarters Hospital reports receiving 15 to 20 children daily with screen-related eye problems. Senior technician Muhammad Asif noted that prolonged exposure to screens in dim light leads to direct radiation on the retina, causing severe damage.

Experts recommend the following precautions:



Limit children's screen time and discourage unnecessary use of digital devices.

Keep mobile screens at least 1.5 feet away from the eyes.

Take a 20-second break after every 20 minutes of screen use.

Use devices in night mode or enable blue light filters. Ensure a diet rich in Vitamin A for better eye health.

To safeguard children's vision, parents must control their screen usage and encourage healthier habits. Schools should also implement measures to discourage excessive screen time, ensuring the well-being of students' eyesight.