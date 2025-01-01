BSF Opens Fire After Noticing Suspicious Movement At IB In RS Pura Sector
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Border Security Force (BSF) personnel opened fire upon detecting suspicious movement at the International Border in RS Pura Sector today morning, officials said.
An official said that the incident occurred when the BSF sentry observed movement originating from the Pakistani side, prompting immediate action, reported news agency KNO.
He said that over a dozen rounds were fired to deter any potential intrusion.
Following the incident, a search operation was launched in the forward areas,” he added
