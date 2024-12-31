Medical Therapeutic Stock Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) Gains As CDC Reports Possible Mutations In Bird Flu

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas (), a go-to for big investing ideas for stock traders, including biotech and medical tech reports on trading and news for Aethlon Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEMD ), a medical therapeutic company focused on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases.

Aethlon is trading up today on investor speculation of bird flu stocks, currently trading at $0.7500, up 0.0893, gaining 13.6107% on volume of over 2.6 Million shares as of this report.

According to Sciencealert today, "The ongoing spread of bird flu in the United States has alarmed experts - not just because of human cases causing severe illness, but also due to troubling new instances of infections in cats."

"A sample of the virus found in a critically ill patient in the United States has shown signs of mutating to better suit human airways, although there is no indication it has spread beyond that individual, authorities report."

"Earlier this month, officials announced that an elderly Louisiana patient was in "critical condition" with a severe H5N1 infection."

On December 20th, Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD ) provided a statement of its investigational medical device with respect to H5N1 avian influenza "Bird Flu."

Aethlon has recently received a number of inquiries regarding the potential utility of its Hemopurifier device in the treatment of Bird Flu. These inquiries come on the heels of the reporting of isolation of Bird Flu in dairy cows, 60 human cases in eight states including a case of severe infection in Louisiana, and yesterday's declaration of a state of emergency in California.

Paid news dissemination for Aethlon Medical.

The Aethlon Hemopurifier is an investigational extracorporeal medical device designed to remove enveloped viruses and extracellular vesicles from the bloodstream. The device incorporates plasma separation, size exclusion, and affinity binding to a proprietary resin containing the plant lectin Galanthus nivalis agglutinin (GNA) bound to a medical grade diatomaceous earth. Enveloped viruses and extracellular vesicles contain the sugar mannose on their surface, which is the therapeutic target of the GNA.

Aethlon has previously contracted Battelle labs to examine the in vitro removal of influenza viruses including H5N1 by a scaled down version of the Aethlon Hemopurifier. In this experiment, cell culture media was spiked with the H5N1 virus and continuously circulated over the device. Samples were taken periodically to examine viral removal by the device. In this study, a miniature version of the device removed 99% of H5N1 following 6 hours of treatment.

While the Aethlon Hemopurifier has not yet been used to treat patients with severe influenza, including those infected with H5N1, it has been used in 38 patients across 164 distinct treatment sessions, targeting diseases such as hepatitis C, HIV, and in patients critically ill due to COVID-19 and Ebola. The Hemopurifier has a "breakthrough device" designation with the FDA for life-threatening viruses for which there is no effective treatment.

Recent news release

