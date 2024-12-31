Iconic Photos Of 2024 From Ukrinform

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A collection of images captured by Ukrinform's photo correspondents highlights the resilience and indomitability of Ukrainians amid the war unleashed by Russia.

These photos portray destruction and resilience, loss and triumph, heartbreak and moments of light -- showcasing life's persistence against all odds.

Photo: Anastasiia Smolienko

The museum of Ukrainian Insurgent leader Roman Shukhevych destroyed in a Russian drone attack. Lviv, January 1, 2024.

Photo: Yevhen Kotenko

A fire on a pipeline in Kyiv's Podilskyi district caused by downed missile debris during Russia's missile strike on the Ukrainian capital. Kyiv, January 2, 2024.

Photo: Yuliia Ovsiannikova

A serviceman kisses a woman on the platform of the Kramatorsk railway station. Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, January 13, 2024.

Photo: Anastasiia Smolienko

Participants unfurl the longest Ukrainian flag with messages from the military and children. Lviv, January 21, 2024.

Photo: Viacheslav Madiievskyi

A bloodied woman injured in a Russian missile strike on Kharkiv, inside an ambulance. January 23, 2024.

Photo: Viacheslav Madiievskyi

Rescuers clear rubble searching for victims of a Russian missile strike on Kharkiv, January 23, 2024.

Photo: Ruslan Kaniuka

An elderly man shelters from an air raid at School No. 13. Kyiv, January 23, 2024.

Photo: Dmytro Smolienko

A man works on a residential building hit by a Russian S-300 missile on October 6, 2022. Zaporizhzhia, February 1, 2024.

Photo: Dmytro Smolienko

A serviceman from a strike UAV platoon demonstrates the launch of the Ukrainian-made "Vampire" hexacopter. Zaporizhzhia region, February 2, 2024.

Photo: Kyrylo Chubotin

Singer Melovin performs at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 National Selection final. Kyiv, February 2, 2024.

Photo: Yevhen Kotenko

A man holding a child looks at a residential building damaged by a Russian missile strike in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district. Kyiv, February 7, 2024.

Photo: Volodymyr Tarasov

A crater formed by the downing of a Russian missile. Kyiv region, February 15, 2024.

Photo: Dmytro Smolienko

A serviceman from the 108th Separate Brigade of Territorial Defense Forces with a "Leleka-100" UAV, defending Ukraine against Russian aggression in the Zaporizhzhia sector. February 15, 2024.

Photo: Dmytro Smolienko

A serviceman from the 65th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Ground Forces near Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region, February 21, 2024.