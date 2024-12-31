Top 25 Themes Shaping The Tech Industry In 2025
Date
12/31/2024 6:46:16 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Tech Predictions 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Companies that invest in the right themes become success stories; those that miss the big themes end up as failures. Given that so many themes are disruptive, it is easy to be blindsided by industry outsiders entering your sector. To help businesses in the tech industry stay ahead of the competition and understand what 2025 will hold, the Tech Predictions 2025 report has been compiled.
This report identifies the top 25 themes impacting the tech industry in 2025. In it, analysts predict how each theme will develop in 2025, provide infographics using data from the analyst's intelligence centers, identify winners and losers, and point you toward further reading. This report will help you to understand and identify the crucial themes that threaten to disrupt your business in 2025. Opportunities await those who can exploit the benefits of each theme.
Key Highlights
The analyst estimates that the total AI market will be worth over $1 trillion by 2030, increasing by 35% from $134 million in 2024 to $180 million in 2025. Generative AI-which refers to self-learning algorithms that use existing data, such as text, audio, or images, to produce realistic new content-will be the fastest-growing segment. The projected growth will not come without its challenges. The sector will face short- to medium-term obstacles, including rising data center demand, increased hardware costs, and limited availability of graphic processing units (GPUs). Due to its wide-ranging benefits, many companies will build their own AI systems using small language models (SLMs), and agentic AI will be the next frontier of AI. Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors are essential to consider when measuring the sustainability of a country or company. The increase in global ESG-related regulation implies that governments want businesses to take ESG risk more seriously. Pressure from the anti-ESG movement, which includes US politicians and investors will be a focus for next year. AI brings a new set of governance challenges related to ethics and data privacy that will likely catch out tech companies. The AI chip industry is investing in new materials and designs to overcome the limitations of conventional silicon chips. As chip sizes shrink, companies like TSMC are pushing the boundaries with 1.6nm chips by 2026. Nvidia, dominating the market, will face increased competition as tech giants like Apple and OpenAI develop their own AI chips. This shift will lead to a decline in Nvidia's market share. Additionally, the semiconductor talent shortage will worsen in 2025, prompting companies to focus on in-house training and partnerships with educational institutions to address the issue. Collaboration with universities to recruit and upskill employees is crucial to meet the growing demand for AI chips. Countries like Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and China will be particularly impacted by the skills shortage.
Report Scope
Analysis of the 25 most important themes impacting the tech sector, classified into three groups: technology, macroeconomic, and ESG. These include AI, cybersecurity, climate tech, US-China trade war, and more. The report includes quantitative and qualitative predictions for each theme in 2025, including market forecasts. Infographics are provided for each theme to justify key predictions using survey results and data from the analyst's patents, jobs, deals, company filings, and social media analytics databases. Winners and losers are identified in each theme using data from thematic scorecards, driven by the analyst's unique strategic methodology. Research shows that companies who invest in the right themes become success stories; those who miss the big themes impacting their industry ultimately fail. Given that so many themes are disruptive, it is very easy to be blindsided by industry outsiders invading your sector.
Reasons to Buy
Position yourself for future success by investing in the tech industry's most important tech, regulatory, and macroeconomic themes. In this report, The analyst's analysts provide guidance on how to improve your standing in each theme. Source the leading vendors for the most disruptive themes in the tech industry from our lists of winners and shortlist potential partners based on their areas of expertise. Quickly identify attractive investment targets by understanding which companies are the most advanced in the themes that will determine future success in the tech industry. Quantify the global sales opportunity for disruptive tech services by accessing the analyst's market forecasts, produced by technology, healthcare, automotive, retail, banking, aerospace, defense, and security analysts.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary Top Themes for 2025 Top 25 Themes Data Sources Glossary
Company Coverage:
1PointFive 3M Additive Surgical Adobe Aircards Albemarle Alibaba Alphabet Amazon AMD Anthropic Apple Applied Materials ASML ASOS Aulos Bioscience BAE Systems Baidu BGI Genomics Binance Biolojic Designs BlackRock Blue Origin Boeing Broadcom BYD Byju's ByteDance CASC CASIC CATL Check Point Software Circle Cisco Citroen CNG Cohere Coinbase Comcast Complete Genomics CrowdStrike Cruise Cybereason Darktrace DAZN Discord Discovery Disney DJI Dyno Therapeutics Electro Optic Systems Electronics Arts Embrace Equinix Etalytics Etsun Eutelsat OneWeb Fiat Fidelity Figure Fortinet Fox Franklin Templeton Ganfeng Lithium GE HealthCare Geely Genee AR Globus Medical Goldman Sachs Holocene Hugging Face Hyundai IBM Inflection AI Instagram Intel iQiyi JP Morgan KLA Kraken Kuiper KUKA Lam Research Ledger Lenovo LG Energy Solution Lockheed Martin Locus Biosciences McKinsey Medtronic Meta Microsoft Midea Mistral AI NetEase Netflix Niantic (8th Wall) Nintendo Nuvasive Nvidia OpenAI Orbotic Systems Palantir Palo Alto Networks Philips Planet Labs PsiQuantum PwC Qianfan Qrypt Qualcomm QuSecure Redwood Materials Reliance Industries Renault Ripple Roche Rocket Lab Roku Salesforce Samsung Electronics Sea Shanghai Spacecom Satellite Technology Shein Siasun Snap Sony SpaceX Spotify Soceidad Quimica y Minera Stability.ai Standard Power Steam Telegram Telesat Tencent Teradyne Tesla Thales Tianqi Lithium TikTok Tokyo Electron TSMC Ubisoft UBtech ULA Umicore Unity Technologies UPS Valve Verkada Volkswagen World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) WuXi AppTec WuXi Biologics Cayman X (Twitter) Xanadu Yaskawa Zappar Zoom
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN31122024004107003653ID1109044697
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.