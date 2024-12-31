Musk contemplates facilitating cellphone coverage to Ukraine from outer space

(MENAFN) Ukraine's largest mobile provider, Kyivstar, has partnered with Elon Musk's Starlink to introduce satellite-powered mobile service. The service, set to roll out by the fourth quarter of 2025, will initially support SMS and over-the-top (OTT) messaging, with plans to expand to voice and data features. The agreement is seen as a significant step in improving Ukraine’s connectivity, especially amid frequent blackouts caused by Russian on the country’s energy infrastructure.



Although the financial details are not disclosed, the deal will make Ukraine one of the first countries to adopt Starlink’s direct-to-cell technology, which will provide coverage in areas where traditional networks fail. Starlink, a division of SpaceX, launched its first satellites for direct-to-cell service in January. This development comes after Musk’s company helped Ukraine with satellite internet services, crucial for communication during the conflict with Russia.



Despite his support for Ukraine’s connectivity, Musk’s relations with Ukrainian officials have been strained, especially after he proposed a controversial peace plan in 2022. His comments led to backlash from Ukrainian leaders, including President Zelensky, who criticized Musk’s stance on the conflict.

