Simmons First National Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Date And Conference Call

PINE BLUFF, Ark., Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC ) today announced it is scheduled to release fourth quarter 2024 after the closing on Tuesday, January 21, 2025.

Management will conduct a live call to review this information beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on Wednesday, January 22. Interested parties can listen to the call by dialing toll-free 1-844-481-2779 (North America only) and asking for the Simmons First National Corporation conference call, conference ID 10195421. In addition, the call will be available live or in recorded version on our website at simmonsbank under the "Investor Relations" tab. The recorded version will be available for at least 60 days following the date of the call.

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC ) is a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends to its shareholders for 115 consecutive years. Its principal subsidiary, Simmons Bank, operates more than 200 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. In 2024, Simmons Bank was recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Best Regional Banks 2025 , by U.S. News & World Report as one of the 2024-2025 Best Companies to Work For in the South and by Forbes as one of America's Best-In-State Banks 2024 in Tennessee and America's Best-In-State Banks 2024 in Missouri. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank , by following @Simmons_Bank on X (formerly Twitter) or by visiting our newsroom .

